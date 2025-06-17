Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,000. PureCycle Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 775.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCT opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised PureCycle Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

