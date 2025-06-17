Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $379,000 Stock Position in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Reddit were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDDT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,181,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,606,000 after buying an additional 5,950,909 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Reddit by 1,011.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,788,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,768 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,082,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,539,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,054,000.

Get Reddit alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total value of $269,761.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,081.45. This trade represents a 6.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $12,024,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,768,306.45. This trade represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 520,134 shares of company stock worth $56,714,433 in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners set a $75.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $126.33 on Tuesday. Reddit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $230.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $142.72.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $392.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.