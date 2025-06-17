Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Lam Research by 908.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

