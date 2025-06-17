Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Position Increased by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 94.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,751,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 239,917 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

