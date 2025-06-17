Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Free Report) was up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 125,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 45,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Southern Empire Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

About Southern Empire Resources

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metals and mineral resources in North America. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as Owl Capital Corp. and changed its name to Southern Empire Resources Corp. in March 2018. Southern Empire Resources Corp.

