Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Trading Down 21.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Free Report) were down 21.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 565,363 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average daily volume of 47,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Mirasol Resources Trading Down 21.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirasol Resources

In other news, insider Glenn Pountney bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,017.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 314,000 shares of company stock worth $116,740. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Sobek Cu project, which covers an area of 11,100 hectares located in northern Chile; and the Inca Gold that covers an area of 16,300 hectares located on the Paleocene belt of Chile.

