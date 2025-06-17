Triple Point Venture VCT (LON:TPV) Announces Earnings Results

Triple Point Venture VCT (LON:TPV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 0.26 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Triple Point Venture VCT Stock Performance

Shares of Triple Point Venture VCT stock opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.21) on Tuesday. Triple Point Venture VCT has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.21) and a one year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.03. The company has a market cap of £63.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,491.67 and a beta of 0.06.

