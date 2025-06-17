Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Boosted by San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 206.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,538 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 44,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.88%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

