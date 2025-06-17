Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of HBPCF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.22. Helix BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

Helix BioPharma Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

