Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Helix BioPharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Helix BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of HBPCF stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.22. Helix BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
Helix BioPharma Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Helix BioPharma
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.