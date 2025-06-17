ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after acquiring an additional 509,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 87,501.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $287,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,030. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,434.14. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW stock opened at $1,005.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $950.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $972.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $208.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

