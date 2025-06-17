PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Cuts Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co decreased its position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 71.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of HMY opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HMY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

