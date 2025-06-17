Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Plans $0.60 Monthly Dividend

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 19th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 19th.

Olympia Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Olympia Financial Group stock opened at C$122.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.27. Olympia Financial Group has a one year low of C$89.90 and a one year high of C$123.36.

Get Olympia Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.67, for a total transaction of C$251,075.48. Insiders have purchased 272 shares of company stock valued at $29,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$147.91 price target on Olympia Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Olympia Financial Group Inc is engaged in providing financial services. The company’s operating segments are Private Health Services Plan division which markets, sells and administers health and dental benefits to business owners; Investment Account Services division specializes in registered account administration; The Currency and Global Payments division provides corporations and private clients a personalized service for buying and selling foreign currencies; The Exempt Edge division is focused on Onboarding fees; The Corporate and Shareholder Services division, which acts as a cost centre and the Corporate Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olympia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.