Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.42 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $127.48. The company has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 27.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,110. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

