Rakuten Securities Inc. Sells 3,436 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 2,069.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,865 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NU by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after buying an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NU by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

