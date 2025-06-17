Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases 14,541 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,541 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after purchasing an additional 984,949 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,085 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,916,000 after purchasing an additional 120,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $29.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1546 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

