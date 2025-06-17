Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,962 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,294,000 after buying an additional 39,095 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after buying an additional 145,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,779,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $447.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.06. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $175.30 and a 12 month high of $476.04.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About Elbit Systems

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.