Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Shares of 1,140 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,140 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,022.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNG opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.35. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

