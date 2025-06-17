Cardinal Capital Management Increases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $7,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $73.83 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.88 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

