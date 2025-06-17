Cardinal Capital Management Raises Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 165,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,408,000 after purchasing an additional 90,391 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Landstar System by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Landstar System by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Landstar System Stock Performance

LSTR opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.99 and a 52-week high of $196.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

