Lesa Sroufe & Co Acquires Shares of 12,235 Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 318.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enel Chile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.05.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,095.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 7.14%.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

