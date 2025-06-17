Cardinal Capital Management Buys 2,129 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 277,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 23,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE RHI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.04. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 118.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on RHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

