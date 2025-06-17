General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Motors has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.97.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

