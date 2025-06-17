Lynch & Associates IN Acquires 369 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 1,140.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

