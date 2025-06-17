Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 9,632 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $123.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $170.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,844,191,703.20. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $205,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,525,208.20. This represents a 31.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock valued at $501,529,092. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

