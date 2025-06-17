Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Purchased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10,878.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,613,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544,232 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,256,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,993 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,319 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,536,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,046,000 after acquiring an additional 668,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV opened at $76.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

