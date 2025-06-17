Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.31 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

