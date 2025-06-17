Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 432 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

