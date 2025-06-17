Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

