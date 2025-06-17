Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.