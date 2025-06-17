Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.9% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.
Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%
NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.56 and a 12 month high of $74.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.84.
Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile
The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
