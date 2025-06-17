Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $685,355,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,785,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 29,760.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,048,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,186,000 after acquiring an additional 784,741 shares during the period. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $137,260,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEEV stock opened at $284.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $176.41 and a one year high of $291.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.79.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $265,164.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,692.33. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,184 shares of company stock worth $1,376,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

