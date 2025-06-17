SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,504 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned about 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 114.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

