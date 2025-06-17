Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,753 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.16 and a fifty-two week high of $132.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

