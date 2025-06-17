Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 22,846.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after buying an additional 489,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,099,000 after acquiring an additional 384,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,892,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,254,000 after purchasing an additional 129,560 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:TM opened at $177.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $208.86. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

