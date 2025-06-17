Greenbush Financial Group LLC Buys 2,108 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Greenbush Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.2% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after purchasing an additional 922,650,274 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,959,000 after buying an additional 22,230,349 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,576,000 after buying an additional 6,721,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 737,805 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.36. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

