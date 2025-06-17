JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) is Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenbush Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,301 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF comprises about 4.4% of Greenbush Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Greenbush Financial Group LLC owned 0.18% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.33 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

