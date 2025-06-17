Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.01. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $100.30.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

