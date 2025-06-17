PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 29,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $159.30 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners set a $188.00 price objective on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on IQVIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

