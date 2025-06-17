Financial Freedom LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 362.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,620,000 after buying an additional 110,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,032,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,240,000 after buying an additional 934,757 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after buying an additional 236,970 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

