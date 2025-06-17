Financial Freedom LLC Invests $27,000 in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM)

Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novem Group bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QTUM opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.15. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $90.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This is a boost from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

