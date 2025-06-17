iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Financial Freedom LLC

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 2.2% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 620,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,191,000 after buying an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of IYW stock opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.98.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

