Financial Freedom LLC Sells 188 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,630,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,003,000 after acquiring an additional 133,560 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,544,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,408,000 after acquiring an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 891,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,510,000 after acquiring an additional 13,989 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 829,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,671,000 after acquiring an additional 103,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 664,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 381,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $278.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $260.91 and a 200 day moving average of $276.41. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

