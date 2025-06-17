Financial Freedom LLC Purchases 164 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Financial Freedom LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IYF opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

