Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,335 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,335 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 119,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Hassell Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,429,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 75,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 99,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

