Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 93.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Price Performance

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment ( NYSE:CHMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($3.05) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, Director Sharon L. Cook sold 13,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $47,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,027.32. The trade was a 39.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) by 262.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,832 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

