Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Reduces Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ASML were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunpointe LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in ASML by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 96 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $775.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $715.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. ASML Holding has a one year low of $578.51 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $304.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

