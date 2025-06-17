Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Raises Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at $48,835,235.36. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.81.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $172.20 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

