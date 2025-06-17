Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:BGH opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1223 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

