Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Up 36.3% in May

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the May 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE:BGH opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $16.34.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.1223 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Featured Articles
