Inscription Capital LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,026,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,648,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $168,790,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,185,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14,119.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,189,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.28. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.46.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report).

