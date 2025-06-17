NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

VBR opened at $191.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.18. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

