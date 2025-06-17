Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,130 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,130 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 75,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 49,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.